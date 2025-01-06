Hamad International Airport Serves Over 52 Million Passengers In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) achieved significant milestones in 2024, serving 52.7 million passengers, a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

The airport continues to strengthen its role as a key global hub for and passengers. Aircraft movements also rose to 279,000, marking an 10% year-on-year increase, while a total of 2.6 million tonnes of cargo handled, a rise of 12% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the airport managed 41.3 million bags, reflecting a 10% increase in baggage handling efficiency.

According to the Airport Council International's“ACI” Airport Industry Connectivity Report 2024, Hamad International Airport was the highest-ranked airport in the Middle East for connectivity, providing passengers some of the best connection options through its award-winning facilities.

n 2024, Hamad International Airport welcomed over 4 million travellers every month, reflecting its capacity to manage high volumes efficiently. Local passenger traffic grew by 16% - for the first time faster than transfer traffic - driven by Doha's increasing appeal as a tourist destination and the joint-efforts with Qatar Tourism to attract charter services.

Notably, the airport handled over 12 million point-to-point passengers.

The airport expanded its global network in 2024 to 197 destinations, with 55 total airlines operating from Hamad International Airport, including new airline partners like China Southern Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Japan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Akasa Air. Its hub carrier Qatar Airways added numerous destinations to its network including Osaka, Hamburg, Lisbon and Toronto.

Passenger volumes showed strong growth across both eastern and western markets.

Traffic to China surged by 87%, while emerging markets in Asia, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, also demonstrated robust growth. Mature European markets, including the UK, Germany, Spain, and France, achieved double-digit growth, reinforcing the airport's global appeal.

Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, commented:

"Our record-breaking achievements underscore our vision of establishing Qatar as a premier global hub for connectivity, commerce, and tourism. These results highlight our operational efficiency, consistent pursuit of innovation, and unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional passenger experience, which has once again earned us the Skytrax World's Best Airport Award in 2024".

"November and December 2024 witnessed Hamad International Airport's point-to-point passenger volumes surpassing those during the FIFA World Cup 2022, highlighting Doha's rising prominence as a premier destination. As we commemorate our 10th anniversary, we are dedicated to the next chapter-enhancing infrastructure by adding more gates for passenger convenience before mid-2025, fortifying global partnerships, and contributing to Qatar's economic growth".