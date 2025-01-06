Maruchan Expands Availability Of Restaurant-Quality GOLD Instant Ramen To More Than 1,500 Walmart Stores Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following its success in Japan and growing U.S. consumer interest in authentic Asian cuisine, Maruchan introduced to the American in 2019. Today, the brand continues to elevate the instant ramen experience with two distinctive flavors, Soy Sauce and Spicy Miso, offering consumers an authentic experience.

Since its initial launch, Maruchan has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts seeking convenient, affordable meal options without sacrificing authenticity. By partnering with Walmart, the brand is dramatically increasing its availability, ensuring that more Americans can enjoy premium instant noodles without the ramen restaurant price tag.

"By bringing Maruchan GOLD to Walmart, we're working to make restaurant-quality, instant noodles accessible to everyone – whether you're a college student, a busy professional, or a ramen connoisseur looking for a quick, delicious meal," said Katelyn Stokes, Marketing Director at Maruchan.

Both GOLD Soy Sauce and GOLD Spicy Miso flavors are now available in Walmart stores nationwide, as well as online through Instacart.

For more information, visit the Maruchan website or find the brand on Instagram or Pinterest .

About Maruchan

Maruchan Inc., established in 1953 by Japanese visionary Kazuo Mori, revolutionized the instant ramen industry with a mission to create convenient, affordable noodles for everyone. After success in Japan, Maruchan began U.S. production in Irvine, California in 1977, where they perfected classics like Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup and Instant Lunch. Today, Maruchan operates manufacturing facilities across America, continuously expanding their lineup with innovative flavors and product offerings that inspire ramen recipes. Maruchan believes in bringing people together through the joy of noodles, creating moments where families and friends can share a warm, satisfying meal. Their commitment to quality ensures every bowl delivers the same delicious experience.

In the U.S., Maruchan Inc. develops and markets a variety of products, including Maruchan Ramen Noodle SoupTM, Maruchan Ramen BowlsTM, Maruchan YakisobaTM, Maruchan Instant LunchTM, Maruchan Rice Bowls, Maruchan Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup Bowls, and Maruchan GOLDTM.

SOURCE Maruchan