Chromatographic Separation Resin Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 3.35 Billion, Expanding At A CAGR Of 8.5% By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Development Efforts Increasing Aimed at Enhancing Performance of Chromatographic Separation Resins

Rockville, MD, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global chromatographic separation resin market is estimated at US$ 1.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand rapidly to reach US$ 3.35 billion by 2034-end.

Chromatographic separation resins play a pivotal role in the separation and purification of diverse compounds across various applications. Chromatographic separation resins, serving as the stationary phase, contribute significantly to achieving precise and efficient separations. Growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, is a prominent trend driving the chromatographic separation resin market growth. These complex biomolecules require advanced separation techniques for purification.

Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on enhancing the performance of chromatographic separation resins. Innovations in resin technologies, such as improved ligands and matrices, are addressing specific separation challenges and improving overall efficiency. Affinity chromatography, known for its high selectivity in isolating target molecules based on specific interactions, is gaining popularity. This trend is driven by its growing applications in biopharmaceuticals and life sciences.

The North American market is driven by the presence of a robust biopharmaceutical industry, ongoing research and development activities, and stringent regulatory standards. Europe's chromatographic separation resin market also benefits from biomanufacturing excellence, a focus on high-quality standards, and collaborative research initiatives.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Global demand for chromatographic separation resins is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market for chromatographic separation resins is estimated at US$ 312 million in 2024.

Chromatographic separation resin demand in Japan is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8% through 2034. Synthetic chromatographic separation resin sales are forecasted to reach US$ 3.24 billion by 2034-end.

“The market is witnessing a notable shift toward the development of sustainable and eco-friendly chromatographic separation resins to align with global sustainability goals,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Chromatographic Separation Resin Market:

GE Healthcare; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Kaneka Corporation; W.R. Grace & Co.; Pall Corporation; Waters Corporation; Expedeon Ltd.; Agilent Technologies; Bio-Rad Laboratories; JSR Micro Inc.; Life Technology Corporation; Avantor Performance Materials Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation; Knauer GmbH; Tosoh Bioscience; Merck KGaA; Perkin Elmer Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading chromatographic separation resin manufacturers include GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Leading companies are at the forefront of product innovations and play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics.

Key market players are also engaging in strategic collaborations and partnerships to leverage expertise, expand product portfolios, and enhance market presence. Joint ventures and alliances are contributing to the development of novel chromatographic separation solutions.

Country-wise Analysis:

The Chromatographic Separation Resin Market in the United States is poised for significant growth, driven by the robust expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry. Estimated at US$ 312 million in 2024, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 697 million by 2034.

Chromatography plays a crucial role in the purification of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, further fueling the demand for chromatographic separation resins across the biopharmaceutical sector.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chromatographic separation resin market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (natural, synthetic), technology (affinity chromatography, anion exchange chromatography, cation exchange chromatography, size exclusion chromatography, hydrophobic interaction chromatography), and end user (biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, academic institutes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

