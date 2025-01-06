China Xylene Market Report 2025, Featuring Dalian Fujia Dahua Chemical Industry Company And Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xylene Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Xylene has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2013, 2018 and 2023) and long-term forecasts through 2028 and 2033 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and our in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.

The market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, our research reports provide the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.

Select Companies Featured:



Dalian Fujia Dahua chemical industry Co. Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company

Key Topics Covered:

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

XYLENE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Xylene Industry Structure

Xylene Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Xylene Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development China's Xylene Price

XYLENE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

Xylene Production and Demand

Xylene Output

Xylene Demand

Xylene Capacity

Xylene Capacity Expansion Xylene Import and Export

XYLENE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET



Xylene Markets Outlook

Coating/Paint Industry Market

Coating/Paint Market Outlook

Organic Synthetic Material Market

Organic Synthetic Material Market Outlook

Dye Industry Market

Dye Industry Market Outlook

Pesticides Industry Market

Pesticides Industry Market Outlook

Other Industry Market Other Industry Market Outlook

MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS



China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

XYLENE PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Xylene Producer Profiles and Directory Major End-Users

