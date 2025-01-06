AI In Video Games Market To Witness Remarkable Growth From 2023 - 2031 At A CAGR Of 26.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global AI in video games market grows with high-bandwidth connectivity, rising penetration, and the emergence of 5G networks.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the AI in video games market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2032.AI in gaming refers to artificial intelligence powering responsive and adaptive behavior within video games. A common example is for AI to control non-player characters (NPCs), which are often sidekicks, allies, or enemies of human users that tweak their behavior to appropriately respond to human players' actions. By learning from interactions and changing their behavior, NPCs increase the variety of conversations and actions that human gamers encounter. AI is responsible for determining the optimal path for NPCs to navigate through the game world. Pathfinding algorithms calculate the most efficient route from one point to another while accounting for obstacles, terrain, and other dynamic elements. This ensures that NPCs move realistically and follow the game's level design.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 409 Pages) at:Further, AI can adapt to changing circumstances in the game. For instance, if a player repeatedly uses a particular strategy, the AI may learn to counter it. This adaptability enhances the challenge and replayability of the game. Further, AI-powered in-game voice assistants are providing players with real-time guidance, tips, and information, enhancing the player's experience and helping them navigate complex games more effectively. Therefore, these trends are drving the growth of artificial intelligence in video games market.Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in May 2023, Google launched PaLM 2, a next-generation language model. A general-purpose AI model called PaLM 2 can be used to power chatbots in the ChatGPT manner, as well as to create code, translate across languages, analyze and react to photos. Combining those abilities would allow a user to ask a question about a restaurant in Bulgaria in English, and the system would be able to search the web for Bulgarian responses, find an answer, translate the answer into English, add a picture of the location, and then follow up with a code snippet to create a database entry for the place.Moreover, in March 2023, F5 Side FX collaborated with Apple Inc. and launched Houdini Apple Silicon to coincide with H19.5.534 production build. The Houdini Apple Silicon build is built natively for macOS arm64 so Mac users can take full advantage of the power of Apple silicon M1 and M2 chips. Such strategies are driving the growth of AI in video games industry.For Report Customization:Based on components, the hardware segment attained the highest AI in video games market size in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that gamers are increasingly seeking immersive experiences, and AI-powered hardware features contribute to achieving higher levels of realism and immersion.Based on genre, the action segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global AI in video games market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because AI-powered systems analyze a player's skill level and adjust the game's difficulty accordingly. This ensures that action games remain enjoyable for both casual and hardcore gamers. However, the role-playing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2023 to 2032, because AI-driven economies in role-playing games simulate supply and demand, affecting in-game prices and availability of items. This adds depth to the game's economic systems, encouraging players to engage in trading and crafting activities.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to increasing investments by companies and governments for the implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Moreover, rise in disposable income levels is also expected to drive Ai in video games market forecast.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:The pandemic highlighted the importance of AI in gaming industry, leading to increased investment in AI research and development. Game studios and tech companies directed resources toward advancing AI technologies for gaming. Moreover, as more players spent time playing games during lockdowns, AI-powered features such as personalized content recommendations, dynamic difficulty adjustment, and adaptive gameplay became essential for keeping players engaged and immersed in games.In addition, with the increased player base, data analytics powered by AI became crucial. Game publishers and developers leveraged AI to analyze player behavior, preferences, and spending habits, enabling data-driven decision-making for content updates, in-game monetization, and marketing strategies. Therefore, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the artificial intelligence in video games market.Key findings of the study1. By component, the hardware segment led the AI in video games market in terms of revenue in 2022.2. By technology, the machine learning segment led the AI in video games market in terms of revenue in 2022.3. By genre, the action segment led the AI in video games market share in terms of revenue in 2022.4. 