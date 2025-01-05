CASIO G-SHOCK GM-S2110 series – a new wave of style and functionality for women’s watches

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai, UAE – January 05, 2024: CASIO introduces the GM-S2110 Series, a sophisticated evolution in the G-SHOCK women’s collection that reimagines the iconic toughness of the G-SHOCK with a refined, fashion-forward aesthetic. Available in three elegant colourways — sky blue, lime green, lavender, pink, beige and silver — the GM-S2110 Series offers a perfect blend of style, strength, and sustainability.

The GM-S2110 Series takes inspiration from the iconic octagonal design of the G-SHOCK GA-2100 but refines it with a sleeker, more compact silhouette, specifically tailored for women. Its standout feature is the meticulously crafted metal bezel, forged and polished to deliver a sophisticated metallic sheen. This elegant finish offers a touch of luxury while maintaining the robust shock resistance that G-SHOCK is known for.

Built for modern wearers who prioritise both fashion and function, the watch features a bio-based resin band. This eco-friendly material, made from renewable organic resources, reflects CASIO’s commitment to sustainable craftsmanship. The use of bio-resin highlights CASIO’s ongoing effort to reduce environmental impact without compromising on the signature durability of the G-SHOCK brand.

A hallmark of the G-SHOCK experience, the GM-S2110 Series is equipped with essential features, including world time, stopwatch, countdown timer, and high-brightness LED lighting to ensure readability in low-light conditions. With a slim, compact form factor, it’s an ideal companion for those seeking a watch that’s as versatile in the office as it is on weekend adventures.

Key features

• Slim, compact design inspired by the iconic GA-2100.

• Metal bezel for a polished, refined aesthetic.

• Bio-based resin band made from renewable organic resources.

• Essential G-SHOCK functions: world time, stopwatch, countdown timer, and LED light.

• 200-meter water resistance







