Baby Stroller And Pram Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1861.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Canada, France, India, UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Brazil Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Bumbleride, Combi Corp., Doona USA, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., Mamas and Papas Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Pigeon Stroller, Silver Cross UK Ltd., and SND Digital Retails LLP

Market Driver

The Baby or Toddler market is thriving, with high birthrates driving demand for essential baby gear like Strollers and Prams. Parents in urban areas with busy lifestyles prefer lightweight, compact alternatives like Baby Carriers, but Strollers and Prams offer more functions, such as adjustable harness systems, comfortable padding, sun canopies, and shock-absorbing wheels. Types of Strollers include Lightweight Strollers for travel, Jogging Strollers for exercise, Standard Strollers for everyday use, and Double/Triple Strollers for families with multiple infants or young children. Specialty Stores cater to specific needs, like Ergobaby for ergonomic designs. New parents seek safety, quality, and brand reputation. Trends include smart sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB charging ports. Sustainable materials, eco-friendly materials, and recycled materials are in demand. Safety regulations and standards are crucial, with legal issues and product recalls impacting brands. Parents value multi-purpose functionalities, easy-to-fold designs, and travel-friendly features. Urban environments with limited space require lightweight, easy-to-maneuver strollers. Personalization options and add-on accessories add value. Online retailing increases purchasing power, making high-quality, affordable strollers accessible to all.



Parents prioritize the safety and well-being of their babies when choosing a stroller. The trend towards eco-friendly products has led to an increased demand for strollers made from non-toxic materials. Harmful chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA), formaldehyde, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are being phased out due to health concerns. Vendors in the baby stroller market focus on adhering to safety standards and providing eco-friendly options to meet customer demands. Parents are keen to understand the manufacturing processes and the reusability of strollers before making a purchase. Transparency regarding the materials used and the absence of harmful chemicals is crucial in gaining the trust of environmentally-conscious consumers.



Market Challenges



The Baby or Toddler Stroller and Pram market caters to the needs of parents in urban areas with busy lifestyles, offering solutions for transporting Baby Carrier, Newborns, and young children. The market comprises various types, including Lightweight Strollers, Jogging Strollers, Standard Strollers, and Double/Triple Strollers. Functions such as adjustable harness systems, comfortable padding, sun canopies, and shock-absorbing wheels are essential. Parents face challenges with limited space in homes and car trunks, necessitating compact and lightweight strollers. Safety regulations and standards are crucial, with brands like

Ergobaby prioritizing safety. Alternatives like Baby Carriers are also popular. New trends include smart sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging ports, sustainable materials, eco-friendly materials, and recycled materials. Brands ensure quality and address legal issues, defects, and product recalls. Personalization options and add-on accessories are essential for parents. Online retailing is prevalent due to purchasing power and the convenience it offers. Product types include Full-Size Strollers, Travel Systems, Double Strollers, and Frame Strollers, with metallic frames being a popular choice. The market continues to evolve, adapting to fashion trends and consumer preferences. The baby stroller and pram market face rigorous safety regulations, which pose a significant challenge. Governments and regulatory bodies impose stringent standards to ensure infant safety during transportation. Compliance necessitates extensive testing, quality control measures, and potential product modifications, increasing production complexity and cost. Regulations often mandate specifications for restraint systems, stability, and material safety. For instance, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) sets standards for stroller safety, addressing restraint systems, braking mechanisms, and stability. The European Union's EN 1888 standard outlines safety requirements for wheeled child conveyances, covering mechanical strength and flammability.

Segment Overview

Offline- Specialty stores, including multi-branded and brand-specific outlets, dominate the offline distribution channel in the global baby stroller and pram market, accounting for 65.89% of the sales in 2019. These stores offer customers personalized assistance and a comprehensive understanding of innovative features in baby strollers. Department stores, such as Sears Brands and JCPenney, are another popular retail format due to their extensive product range and convenience. Factors like enormous stock-keeping units (SKUs) and brand availability contribute to their popularity. Additionally, hypermarkets, including WalMart Stores, Carrefour, and Target, offer a wide variety of multi-branded baby care products, contributing to the market's growth in the offline segment.

Research Analysis

The Baby or Toddler market encompasses various products designed for the comfort and mobility of newborns, infants, and young children. Among these products, strollers and prams are essential for urban parents with busy lifestyles. Strollers and prams come in various types, including lightweight and compact models, ideal for maneuvering through crowded city streets. They offer functions such as adjustable harness systems, comfortable padding, sun canopies, and shock-absorbing wheels, ensuring a smooth ride for parents and babies. Newborns and infants require specific models with lie-flat positions and adjustable canopies for optimal comfort. Prams are more traditional and offer a larger seating area, while strollers are more versatile and convenient for on-the-go parents. Alternatives to strollers and prams include baby carriers and international travel systems like the Cybex Priam Travel. Online retailing has made purchasing these essential items more accessible, with a growing number of parents utilizing this convenient option due to increasing purchasing power.

Market Research Overview

The Baby or Toddler Stroller and Pram market caters to the needs of parents with young children, offering a range of products including strollers, prams, baby carriers, and alternatives like slings and wraps. Strollers come in various types such as lightweight, jogging, standard, and double/triple strollers, each with unique functions like adjustable harness systems, comfortable padding, sun canopies, and shock-absorbing wheels. Newborns require special considerations, so strollers may include features like a car trunk compatible design for easy transport. Parents in urban areas with busy lifestyles prefer compact, lightweight strollers with aesthetic appeal, available in various colors, patterns, and designs that reflect fashion trends. Safety regulations and standards are crucial, as are brand reputation, quality, and defects, including product recalls. Smart sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB charging ports are modern additions, while sustainable materials like recycled materials, organic fabrics, and non-toxic components are eco-friendly options. Personalization and add-on accessories add value, and online retailing expands purchasing power.

