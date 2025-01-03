Whataburger® Turns 75 In '25 And Brings OG Menu Items Back For The Celebration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Starting

Tuesday, January 7 , we're kicking off our 75th Anniversary celebration with big main character energy. You begged for it on Reddit, slid into our DMs on Insta, and flooded the timeline with throwback pics of this melty icon. Well, we heard you-the Monterey Melt is back, baby.

Picture this: Two juicy 100% beef patties dripping in

melty Monterey Jack and American cheeses, topped with grilled onions and peppers, and finished off with our signature Jalapeño Ranch sauce. It's spicy, it's meaty, it's straight-up melty perfection. Last seen in 2022, this legend is ready to reclaim its spot in your burger-loving hearts-and your feeds. Don't miss it.

Not to be outdone, the

Chicken Fajita Taco is strutting back onto the stage to steal the spotlight. 100% chicken breast, grilled to perfection, snug in a soft flour tortilla, getting toasty with seared onions, poblano, and red peppers-basically a fiesta in every bite.

To celebrate both the past and the future, we're also introducing a new cozy beverage flavor. Say hello to the

Mexican Hot Chocolate Coffee (both iced and hot) and Mexican Hot Chocolate Shake , here to level up your beverage game with a taste that combines the best of chocolate and cinnamon, either in your coffee or in a sweet creamy indulgent shake. That's TWO classics and TWO new items hitting our menu in January.

We're just getting warmed up for this 75th celebration. Leading up to our big birthday on August 8, Whataburger will reach back into WhataVault to choose other legendary menu items -- that customers have requested via social media, online petitions, emails, and snail mail – to add to the menu for a limited time.

Beyond the Menu:

And we're not stopping with just food. Expect surprises for our Whataburger Rewards members on the Whataburger App, sizzling merch collaborations to upgrade your drip (howdy, Wrangler®), epic food promos to fuel your cravings, and a unique in-person experience so extra we can't spill the details just yet. Check out just a few details below:



We've launched a fresh digital home dedicated to celebrating you – our legendary fans. With a goal of telling "75 Stories for 75 Years," this site dives into stories from longtime Whataburger devotees while shining a spotlight on the fresh faces joining the fan club every day. It's a digital toast to decades of Whataburger love-and the adventures still to come!



Also starting in January, Whatastore will offer fresh monthly deals priced at $19.50-a throwback to our founding year. From exclusive merch to must-have collectibles, these monthly drops will be the ultimate score for fans looking to rep their burger love in style.



And mark your calendars for Spring 2025 because we're teaming up with a Southern-style legend for a collab that will plus up your daily fit check: Wrangler x Whataburger . This 24-piece collection features everything from denim jackets and jeans to graphic tees and ballcaps, blending the iconic vibes of both brands. Wrangler x Whataburger will be available at select retailers nationwide and on the Whatastore .

On Valentine's Day, we're celebrating our love for our Fans by celebrating theirs. One lucky super fan couple will hit the jackpot as they win their dream "Whatawedding" at the Whataburger restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

Keep your eyes glued on our website, the Whataburger App and Whataburger on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter/X because more WhataVault drops and 75th Anniversary celebrations are coming throughout 2025. And if you're not on the app, download it ASAP to snag rewards, exclusive deals, and early access to all the goods.

New Leadership:

Also kicking off the New Year, on January 1, Debbie Stroud officially stepped into her new role as president and CEO of Whataburger. After joining the team as Chief Operating Officer in February 2023, she's now leading Whataburger into an exciting future. And to celebrate the fans and the comeback of some vintage Whataburger classics, Debbie's inviting everyone on a special adventure into the WhataVault to share a sneak peek of what's ahead. Don't miss it-watch the video in our newsroom !

"We love keeping things fresh at

Whataburger, but sometimes the best way to celebrate is by serving up the classics," said Whataburger President & CEO Debbie Stroud. "Our 75th Anniversary is about honoring three-quarters of a century of flavor and, more importantly, celebrating our amazing Fans who've been with us every step of the way. From bringing back some of our most requested menu items to launching brand-new creations, rolling out special promotions, exclusive rewards, and exciting prizes, we're going all in for the people who love Whataburger. Whether you've been a loyal Fan since 1950 or just discovered us, this is our way of saying a big, heartfelt 'thank you' for all the years of love, loyalty, and late-night drive-thrus. And trust me, the best is yet to come-because we're already cooking up what the next 75 years will look like, and we can't wait to share it with you."

