Solar Thermal Systems Installation Project Launched In 33 Government Hospitals

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra) – The of and Mineral Resources has officially launched a project to improve energy efficiency in the Kingdom's public hospitals. The initiative, which began Sunday, will see the installation of solar thermal water heating systems in 33 hospitals across the Kingdom.The project also includes system maintenance, ongoing monitoring, and comprehensive training for hospital staff to ensure optimal operation and sustainability.Saleh Kharabsheh, of Energy and Mineral Resources, who oversaw the launch, stated that the project aligns with the ministry's strategy to provide sustainable energy solutions for the healthcare sector. He emphasized that the project would be rolled out across Jordan's three regions, benefiting hospitals nationwide.The total investment for the project is €3.876 million, funded jointly by the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security and the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF). The project is set to be completed over the course of three years, from 2025 to 2027.During a meeting with Ilham Khreisat, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health for Administrative and Technical Affairs, Kharabsheh stressed the importance of continuous monitoring and maintenance to ensure the long-term success of the project. He also highlighted the critical need for training healthcare staff to operate and maintain the systems effectively.Khreisat expressed her gratitude for the initiative, noting that it will significantly contribute to energy cost savings in the healthcare sector. She also underlined the importance of ensuring the continued functionality of the systems through regular upkeep and staff training.Rasmi Hamza, JREEEF Executive Director, outlined the project's phased implementation. The first phase will be carried out in nine hospitals in the northern region during 2025. The second phase will target 15 hospitals in the central region in 2026, and the final phase will cover nine hospitals in the southern region in 2027.The project is expected to generate substantial savings, reducing annual energy costs for participating hospitals by approximately JD266,407. Additionally, it will lead to a significant decrease in fuel consumption, cutting diesel use by 290,683 liters and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 35,735 kilograms.The initiative will also reduce electricity demand by 2,588 MWh annually, contributing to a decrease in carbon emissions by 866 tons each year. These outcomes align with Jordan's national energy strategy for 2020-2030, as well as its economic modernization vision and sustainable development goals.The JREEEF had previously implemented a solar thermal system at Al-Bashir Hospital in 2015, followed by solar installations at 17 health centers between 2017 and 2019.In addition to this hospital project, the Fund also announced a second major initiative: the installation of solar thermal systems in 12,000 homes across the country. Both projects aim to enhance the use of renewable energy in Jordan, promote sustainability, and support the broader national development agenda.