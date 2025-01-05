Jawzjan Female Entrepreneur Hires Dozens Of Women

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A woman in northern Jawzjan province has established a carpet weaving and sewing workshop, offering work opportunities to 50 women.

Women working in this urge the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to support such women entrepreneurs.

This workshop, created about four years ago by Zarmeena Khairi in Shiberghan city, currently employs 30 women and girls in carpet weaving and 20 women in sewing section.

Zarmeena Khairi told Pajhwok Afghan News,“I wanted to set up a workshop for unemployed women and girls to provide them jobs and to ensure that the carpet weaving industry, which has a rich history in Jawzjan, is not forgotten.”

She added among the women currently working in this workshop were not only impoverished and skilled, but also those who lost their government jobs or girls deprived of education.

Regarding the wages of the workers in the carpet weaving section, Khairi explained,“The women working in the carpet section are paid based on the waving level, and the sewing instructors are paid monthly according to their production.”

Khairi added,“I have been working as a tailor for ten years and it has been four years since I established this workshop. I started it with an investment of 20,000 afghanis, and now my investment has grown to 700,000 afghanis.”

Some of the working women are happy that they have found employment.

Shakira, one of the girls working in the workshop, said,“Before joining this workshop, I was unemployed at home, and now I am grateful to have a job. I am busy and can contribute to the household. This is very good for us.”

She noted that unemployment caused many misfortunes and that before getting a job, she suffered from depression and was always anxious, but now her problems had decreased.

Meanwhile, Tahmina, another young woman working in the sewing section, said that she has been working in the workshop for a year, learning tailoring skills, and earning enough to support her family.

She believes the establishment of this workshop is effective in addressing unemployment for women and strengthening the economic situation of families, adding,“During this time, I learned many things such as cutting, sewing, and others.”

Nooria, one of the sewing instructors at the workshop, also welcomed the creation of this center, saying that she can now earn a lawful living for her family through her work.

She emphasized,“I'm working to support my family financially. I am very happy and satisfied with my work. Through this, I can provide food and clothing for my family.”

Both interviewees called on the IEA to support workshops created by women that provide employment opportunities for women, so that these enterprises can grow and create more opportunities for other women.

Meanwhile, Latifa Sarwarzada, head of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jawzjan, told Pajhwok that recently, sewing and carpet weaving workshops have increased in both the city and districts of the province, which is a positive step for women's participation in their family's economy.

She added that there are around 200 workshops in various sectors in the province, 100 of which are registered with the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to her, 3,500 women are currently working in these workshops.

