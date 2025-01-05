عربي


SPAC New President Takes Oath Of Office Before PM


1/5/2025 2:18:58 PM

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra) – Fayez Nahar, the newly appointed President of the Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC), took the legal oath of office on Sunday before Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, following a Royal Decree approving the Cabinet's decision to appoint him.
The oath-taking ceremony was conducted in accordance with Article 6 of the Service and Public Administration Commission Regulation No. 80 of 2023.
The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdullah Adwan and Minister of State for Public Sector Development Khair Abu Seileek.

Jordan News Agency

