SPAC New President Takes Oath Of Office Before PM
Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra) – Fayez Nahar, the newly appointed President of the Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC), took the legal
oath of office on Sunday before Prime Minister
Jaafar Hassan, following a Royal Decree approving the Cabinet's decision to appoint him.
The oath-taking ceremony was conducted in accordance with Article 6 of the Service and Public Administration Commission Regulation No. 80 of 2023.
The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministry
Affairs Abdullah Adwan and Minister of State for Public Sector Development Khair Abu Seileek.
