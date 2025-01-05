Labour Ministry Holds Second Career Camp For University Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with the Career Development Student Association at Qatar University and the Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC), the of Labour has launched the 2nd edition of the Career Camp for university students.

This initiative aims to empower graduating students and equip them with the skills necessary to excel in the labour market.

In this regard, Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector at the Ministry of Labour Shaikha Abdulrahman Al Badi highlighted that the second edition of the Career Camp is part of broader efforts to prepare and qualify the national workforce for the private sector labour market.

Al Badi added that it also aims to establish a robust national talent pool in the private sector capable of driving significant progress towards a more productive and dynamic labour market across various economic sectors, while actively contributing to the nation's sustainable development goals.

Furthermore, the strategy focuses on attracting highly skilled expatriate workers to enhance overall workforce quality.

In turn, Director of the Qualifying and Skills Development Department at the Ministry of Labour Mohammed Salem Al Khlaifi emphasized the importance of engaging directly with students nearing graduation to better prepare them for entering the workforce.

Al Khlaifi also highlighted that the second edition of the Career Camp provides an excellent opportunity for students to familiarize themselves with the most sought-after specializations and essential skills needed during their university studies to boost employability and readiness for the job market.

For his part, President of Qatar University's Career Development Student Association Mohamed Al Hafiz explained that the number of participants had been increased to 60 students from various universities. He also noted that the field visits had been expanded, dedicating the entire third training day to a visit to Qatar Science and Technology Park. This visit, he stated, aims to raise awareness of global and local trends in entrepreneurship and innovation. Additionally, the training content and the quality of trainers have been significantly enhanced.

As for Acting Director of QCDC Saad Abdulla Al Kharji, he commented on the collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, stating, "We value our partnership in supporting ambitious youth through the Career Camp. This initiative aligns with the Qatar Career Development Centres mission to prepare university students with the necessary tools and skills to thrive in the labour market and contribute to the nations future."

The program features a variety of workshops, activities, and field visits to workplace environments. These aim to foster self-development, build self-confidence, and enhance critical thinking, problem-solving, planning, and emotional intelligence. Participants will also gain hands-on experience through mock job interviews and develop transferable skills applicable across multiple sectors.

Notably, the Career Camp received 300 applications, followed by personal interviews with shortlisted candidates. Ultimately, 60 students were selected to participate in this edition.