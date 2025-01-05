Hassan Visits Jordan Valley Services Initiates Key Development Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jordan Valley, January 5 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan visited six service and production facilities in the southern and northern Jordan Valley on Sunday.Hassan handed over units to low-income families in the Karama area, which were donated by a benefactor, who funded the of additional housing units in the area.Hassan instructed that the road leading to the housing units be rehabilitated and serviced and that each unit be equipped with solar systems.He called for establishing a garden and a playground for children and handed over certificates of benefit and keys to the 17 housing units, which will benefit 77 individuals.The Prime Minister toured the newly built housing units designated for widows and persons with disabilities.Hassan saw the progress at the Princess Iman Hospital's expansion project in the Maadi area of Deir Alla District, which he had visited in September, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of completing the project.Following Hassan's previous visit, the hospital acquired an ultrasound device and medical equipment and completed air conditioning system maintenance, which is set to be operational in the first week of the new year.While visiting the Wadi Al Rayan Women's Charitable Association, Hassan said the government is committed to supporting expanding programmes that empower women.Hassan directed the completion of general maintenance at the association's building, rehabilitating children's playgrounds and exploring new initiatives to expand the association's work and benefit its recipients.In his visit to the agricultural products cooling and storage project in the Northern Jordan Valley, Hassan urged completing the packaging, waxing and cooling facilities to support local farmers.He said the government plans to establish an agricultural manufacturing zone in the Central Jordan Valley.The Minister of Agriculture updated the Prime Minister on the progress of the 31-dunum agricultural project. This project, which has been delayed for years, is expected to significantly impact agricultural product storage and market availability throughout the year.The Prime Minister visited the Abu Obeida Governmental Hospital in the Northern Jordan Valley, which has been serving approximately 70,000 people since its establishment in 1978.He directed that the kidney department be expanded this year and emphasised the need to enhance other hospital facilities to improve health services.Hassan concluded his tour with a meeting at the Shuna Al-Shamalia Model Youth Centre, where he engaged with young men and women about how the government can support their development.He affirmed the continuation of English language courses at youth centres and said his government is committed to backing productive initiatives by young people.He outlined plans to establish sports fields at the centre, update sports and educational equipment and provide solar energy systems.The Prime Minister initiated the formation of football teams for municipalities in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth.