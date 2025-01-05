Under Royal Directives... Jordan Sends Humanitarian Aid Convoy To Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, January 5 (Petra) - Under King Abdullah II's directives, Jordan dispatched a new humanitarian aid convoy to Syria on Sunday, as part of efforts to support brotherly Syrian people.The step comes in light of Syria's delicate circumstances and affirms the brotherly Jordanian-Syrian relations.In a statement, Secretary-General of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), Dr. Hussein Shebli, said the initiative comes, in accordance with His Majesty's directives, adding that the Kingdom is "keen" to fulfill its humanitarian duty to support its brethern.Shebli noted cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- the Arab Army ensures "speed and efficiency" of delivering aid to the deserving beneficiaries.Furthermore, he stated this support reflects the Hashemite leadership's keenness to enhance Arab and regional solidarity and continue humanitarian efforts towards the brotherly Syrian people amid their current difficult circumstances.The aid convoy carries 300 tons of basic relief materials, primarily foodstuffs, medical supplies, blankets and heating items, which would be delivered to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent for distribution across all Syrian regions to meet needs of impoverished families, the statement pointed out.