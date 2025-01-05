Prevent Destruction Of Ancient Berbar Castle: Balkh Residents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Some residents and cultural activists in northern Balkh province have expressed concern over the destruction of a historic Berbar fort located Dawlatabad district and called on the to reconstruct the historic site.

This historic fort, dated back over 1,600 years, was built as a major military base to protect the Dawlatabad district.

Saleh Mohammad Khaliq, a poet and writer, said the walls, towers, and many parts of this ancient fortress have been destroyed and turned into ruins.

According to Khaliq, this historical monument has been greatly damaged by continuous wars, natural disasters such as snow, rain, and the negligence of governments.

He said Balkh is known for Berbar castle and demanded the reconstruction and maintenance of this historic site.

Mohammad Atif, a resident of Mazar-i-Sharif, who visited the Berbar fort, said he was disappointed to see this historic site in such a destructive condition.

He said:“I saw this place, its condition is very bad, I felt sad, this place is in the process of being destroyed, the government should protect such cultural and historical heritage.”

Jummah Khan, a resident of Dawlatabad district, had similar views and said if the government restores such historical and cultural heritage sites, it will attract more foreign and domestic tourists and their historical value will remain alive for a long time.

Meanwhile local officials assured the reconstruction and protection of historic sites.

Zabihullah Aryae, Balkh Information and Cultural Affairs Director, said they tried to begin the reconstruction of ancient buildings in Balkh with the government's development budget and the cooperation of some foreign institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that In addition to the Berbar Fort in Dawlatabad District, many other historical sites and monuments in Balkh were also under threat of destruction, and people are calling for their restoration

