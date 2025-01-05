Health Ministry Unveils Sweeping Dental Infection Control Study

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra) -- The of issued a comprehensive infection control assessment of the nation's facilities Sunday, marking a significant shift in healthcare oversight amid growing concerns over antimicrobial resistance.The assessment, conducted throughout 2024 in partnership with USAID, encompasses both public and private dental clinics, evaluating sterilization protocols and safety measures across the sector."The emergence of antimicrobial-resistant pathogens necessitates a fundamental reassessment of our infection control protocols," said Raed Al-Shboul, Secretary-General for Primary Health Care and Epidemics, speaking on behalf of Health Minister Firas Al-Hawari at the Jordan Health Forum.The initiative, funded through USAID's Medicines, Technologies, and Pharmaceutical Services (MTaPS) program, aims to standardize infection prevention practices across Jordan's dental healthcare system.The assessment precedes the anticipated release of national guidelines, scheduled for implementation in early 2025.Director of the Health and Population office at USAID Jordan Bethany Haberer emphasized the critical nature of infection control measures. "Rigorous prevention protocols serve as the cornerstone of safe healthcare delivery," Haberer said during the formal announcement.The assessment coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Jordan diplomatic relations, underscoring decades of healthcare collaboration between the two nations.Representatives from the World Health Organization and the National Center for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control attended the announcement.Ministry officials indicate the forthcoming guidelines will establish mandatory compliance standards for all dental facilities operating within the kingdom.