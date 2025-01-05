عربي


Amir Congratulates Amir Of Kuwait

Amir Congratulates Amir Of Kuwait


1/5/2025 2:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasion of his country's success in hosting and organizing the 26th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup football championship.

