Amir Congratulates Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasion of his country's success in hosting and organizing the 26th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup championship.

