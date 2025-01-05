Queen Visits Jerash Darb Al Noor Association Meets With Local Project Owners

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 5 (Petra) -- Queen Rania Al Abdullah visited Jerash on Sunday and met with members of the Darb Al Noor Association for Community Development and a group of young project owners whom she previously supported under a sponsorship scheme.According to a statement from the Queen's office, Queen Rania met with the Darb Al Noor President, Noor Banat, who told the Queen about the Association's programmes and partnerships with local institutions.The Association aims to empower youth and women by supporting their small-sized projects and providing safe spaces and educational programmes for children.The Queen toured Beit Al-Aseilat rest stop, established by Darb Al Noor to provide tourists with an authentic local culinary experience to partake in the production of olive oil, za'atar and sumac among other food products.Queen Rania observed the olive pressing process from which olive oil is extracted and met with Beit Al-Aseilat's production kitchen employees, before stopping by the rest stop's shop, which offers a range of local products made by women and youth from Jerash.The Queen met with the Association's board members, who discussed its achievements and efforts to enhance youth participation in impactful community initiatives.The Queen met with a group of men and women from across Jerash who run income-generating projects, which the queen supported in 2024 under a sponsorship scheme by the Jordan River Foundation.During the meeting, the Queen heard from the young Jordanians about the employment opportunities they have managed to create and the local community needs they have met through establishing their projects.