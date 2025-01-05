Jordan Records Growth In Foreign Direct Investment Inflows In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra) – Jordan experienced a notable increase in foreign direct (FDI) inflows during the third quarter of 2024, reaching $457.8 million, a 3.7% rise compared to the same period in 2023, according to preliminary data from the balance of payments.These inflows represented 3.2% of the country's GDP, maintaining a stable share and reflecting the continued appeal of the Jordanian to international investors, despite the prevailing regional challenges.For the first three quarters of 2024, total FDI inflows to Jordan amounted to $1.3 billion, or 3.3% of GDP. While this marks a decrease from $1.6 billion in the same period of 2023, the current figures still surpass the cumulative FDI inflows recorded in both 2021 and 2022.Arab countries contributed nearly half (49.1%) of the total FDI inflows, with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations accounting for 31.7%. European Union countries represented 11.5%, with the Netherlands leading the way at 4.9%, followed by France at 3.5%. Non-Arab Asian countries contributed 7.2%, with China (2.5%) and India (2.1%) being the largest investors in this category. Other regions combined made up 32.2% of the total FDI.In terms of sectoral allocation, the financial and insurance sector attracted the largest share, accounting for 15.7% of total FDI inflows. This was followed by manufacturing industries at 7.7%, information and communication at 7.5%, mining and quarrying at 7.3%, and transportation and storage at 7.0%. Wholesale and retail trade accounted for 6.1% of FDI during the same period.Real estate and land investments by non-Jordanian individuals also represented a significant portion, making up 14.9% of total FDI inflows.