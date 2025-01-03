Lithuanian FM Shows Consequences Of Russian Attack On Honorary Consulate In Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has shown the consequences of the Russian shelling of the country's honorary consulate in Kherson, calling the attack a New Year's“greeting” from Russia.
According to Ukrinform, the minister wrote about this in the social Network X
“Such brutality and destruction must end. We must provide Ukraine with more air defense other capabilities it needs for victory,” Budrys wrote.
The photos published by the Lithuanian Foreign Minister show the destruction caused by the Russian army's shelling , including the mangled facade of the consulate building.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, at least 24 civilian objects were damaged by shelling in Kherson region on January 3, with six victims reported as of 5:30 p.m.
Photo: Kęstutis Budrys / X
