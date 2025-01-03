Sports Family Honored With Kuwait Amir Sponsorship Of Khaleeji Final -- Sheikh Ahmad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of Kuwait Association Ahmad Al-Yusuf said on Friday that the "sports family" would be honored with the Amir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's sponsorship of the final match of Khaleeji Zain 26 due on Saturday.

They are also honored with the scheduled attendance of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah of the final encounter, pitting Bahrain against Oman at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, he said in a statement.

He expressed hope that the two teams would present a high-level performance to entertain the fans, expressing gratitude to all authorities that helped in organizing the tournament -- namely the Government. (end)

