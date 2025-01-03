Northwestern University Student Shares Educational And Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Vivian Chen after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Vivian Chen after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2024. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Vivian Chen received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her junior year at Northwestern University, pursuing a degree in computer science.

Since receiving the scholarship, Chen has completed two internships at Amazon. She plans to pursue a career as a software engineer or in technology more broadly.

“Vivian is motivated and has accomplished much in her three years at Northwestern. I hope this scholarship encourages her to continue pursuing her goals," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Chen's success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit .

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

