Partner Real Estate Welcomes Gregg Millett: A Passionate Advocate For Collaboration, Trust, And Empowerment

CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner proudly announces Gregg Millett as one of its newest agents. Gregg's unique background in broadcasting and his lifelong passion for homes make him a perfect fit for the collaborative, client-focused culture at Partner Real Estate. His dedication to building trust and empowering clients reflects the core values of the organization.Gregg Millett: From Broadcast to Real Estate, A Journey Rooted in PassionGregg's career began in broadcasting, where his“great voice for radio” led him to work in radio and television across the U.S. Despite his success in media, Gregg's love for real estate never waned.With years of experience buying and renovating homes alongside his wife, Gregg brings a deep appreciation for architecture and design. Now, as part of Partner Real Estate, Gregg is committed to helping clients find their dream homes, specializing in craftsman, bungalow, and ranch-style properties.“Joining Partner Real Estate feels like coming home,” Gregg said.“This is a place where collaboration, trust, and empowerment drive everything we do. I'm excited to combine my passion for homes with my dedication to helping others achieve their real estate goals.”A Leader in Community and FamilyGregg's commitment to collaboration extends beyond real estate. A longtime volunteer and community leader, he has served as:AYSO-Certified Soccer Coach and RefereeGirls' Volleyball Coach at his daughter's schoolPresident of the High School Booster ClubActive member of his church and local community organizationsGregg lives in Glendale, CA, with his wife Sandra and daughter Veronica. He enjoys outdoor adventures across Southern California, embracing the beauty of the region he serves.Embracing the Partner Real Estate MissionGregg's approach to real estate aligns seamlessly with Partner Real Estate's mission to empower agents and deliver exceptional client experiences. His collaborative mindset and dedication to trust-building are invaluable assets to the team.“Gregg Millett exemplifies what Partner Real Estate is all about-collaboration, trust, and empowerment,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate.“We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to redefine excellence in real estate.”About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is a premier real estate company dedicated to empowering agents, elevating client experiences, and setting a new standard in the industry. By fostering collaboration and trust, Partner Real Estate ensures every client receives personalized, top-tier service.For more information about PARTNER Real Estate or Gregg Millett, visit

