23 Injured In Two Separate Road Accidents In Tripura

Agartala, Jan 5 (IANS) At least 23 people, including students, children and women were in two separate road accidents in Tripura on Sunday, said.

A police official said that at least 10 school students and a woman were injured after a bus carrying them suddenly caught fire in Mohanpur in West Tripura on Sunday evening.

The official said that around 80 students, 50 guardians and three teachers in three buses went to Bashgram in Mohanpur as part of their winter holidaying. When they were returning, one of the buses caught fire but the students and several women guardians miraculously saved themselves from a major tragedy as they swiftly came out from the bus.

Preliminary report said that a generator was running inside the bus and due to heavy hits it caught fire and the fire spread to the body of the bus.

At least 10 students and a woman suffered breathing problems and six of them immediately shifted to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital and their condition stated to be not serious.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed deep concern over this incident. In a post on X, he said,“Deeply concerned about the unfortunate incident in Mohanpur, where a picnic party bus caught fire following a generator blast. Praying for the speedy recovery of the individuals injured in this tragic event. Six of the injured have been referred to GB Pant Hospital for further treatment. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical attention. Urging everyone to be cautious and mindful while enjoying the picnic.”

In another accident, 12 people including women and children were injured when a truck carrying a group of picnickers lost control and plunged into a gully near Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary.

Local firefighters rushed to the scene, rescued all the people and took the injured to Bishalgarh Hospital for medical treatment. While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle may have lost control due to poor road conditions or mechanical failure.

According to government reports, at least 226 people died in road accidents across Tripura in 2024. Despite various measures taken up and implemented by the state government, road accidents continue to be a major cause of concern in the northeastern state.