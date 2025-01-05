2 MW Solar Power Plant Installed In Remote Kaza: Himachal CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 5 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday said a two megawatt (MW) solar power has been installed to ensure and improve the power in the remote region of Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district.

He appreciated the efforts of the officers and employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd, who worked diligently to set up the project. He said within a few months the plant would be fully operational with the addition of a one MWh battery storage system.

The Chief Minister said the state was focusing on maximising the use of solar to make Himachal Pradesh a 'green state'. To support this, EV charging stations are being set up in various areas based on demand.

He said the government has also approved the installation of 18 MW ground-mounted and rooftop solar plants on vacant land near electricity board offices. Apart from this, the state government was also working to install rooftop solar systems on 50,000 houses across the state by 2026-27.

As of now, 4,444 applications have been received for this scheme. CM Sukhu said that

the state government is taking measures to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by proper utilisation of resources of the state.

These measures include rationalising electricity subsidies and the staff. He said that the power project agreements signed by the electricity board were under review and loans taken at high-interest rates would be reassessed.

This would help the board repay loans at lower interest rates and reduce its debt burden.

It would play an important role in making the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited self-reliant.

He further said that the state government was committed to safeguarding the interests of employees and for their betterment and the government was regularly providing them the financial benefits.