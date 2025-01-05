J&K Chief Secy Assesses Grievance Disposal Quality On ‘JK Samadhan’ Portal

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 6 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo convened a meeting of all Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners to assess the quality of disposal of grievances by different departments and offices of Deputy Commissioners on 'JK Samadhan' grievance portal, an official statement said on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary had a live demonstration of the 'JK Samadhan' grievance portal to view certain grievances registered by the citizens. He took this occasion to assess the timeline by which the grievances had been resolved besides the quality of responses given by the concerned departments.

"He enjoined upon the administrative heads to appoint nodal officers not below the rank of Deputy Secretaries to monitor the quality of disposal of grievances against their departments," the statement said.

"He called for seeking clarifications from the citizens instead of prematurely closing the grievances, in case the material of grievances is not satisfactory for taking further action," it added.

The Chief Secretary also impressed upon the district administration to increase the traction of 'JK Samadhan' portal among the residents so that grievance registration is eased for them.

He further asked them to increase the registration of citizens besides uploading all the grievances on the portal, including grievances received in physical mode.

"The Chief Secretary also impressed upon the Department of Public Grievances to give super access to the Administrative heads and DCs to analytical dashboard pertaining to their respective departments and districts. He enjoined upon them to be ready with the AI-based updated version of the portal by February this year," the statement added.

On the occasion, Secretary, Public Grievances, Aijaz Asad gave the demonstration of the public grievances portal to the Chief Secretary.

He revealed that a more comprehensive AI-based version 'JK Samadhan 2.0' is currently under development through BISAG-N which is going to be ready by February this year.

Regarding the action taken report on directions given earlier by the Chief Secretary, he made out that an analytical dashboard was created and its demonstration of was also made in the meeting. He also gave out that DCs had also been given access to view all grievances registered in their districts for their monitoring and quick disposal.

"It was added that the capacity building programmes were held for Master trainers and nodal officers as per the previous directives," the statement said.

"Moreover the offline training sessions in districts to enhance the capacity of officers and officials is going on through the resource persons of this Department," it said.