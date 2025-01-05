Dembele Hands PSG Record-Extending 13Th Trophee Des Champions Title In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ousmane Dembele scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-extending 13th Trophee des Champions title edging Monaco 1-0 in Doha on Sunday.

Luis Enrique's side, backed by a strong crowd at 974, controlled much of the game but Monaco nearly forced penalties before Dembele's decisive goal in the second of four minutes of added time.

The French international received a pass from Fabian Ruiz and found the back of the net from the right side of the six-yard box, securing a well-deserved victory for PSG.

PSG dominated possession throughout, amassing 10 shots on target – exactly double their opponents' total.

Living up to their favourites tag, PSG constantly pressed for a breakthrough right from the kick off.

Dembele had an early chance in the third minute, receiving a pass from Achraf Hakimi but his shot was blocked.

As PSG continued to apply pressure, Desire Doue pounced on a loose ball following a defensive clearance. His powerful strike rattled the crossbar with Joao Neves quickly following up with an attempt that failed to find the back of the net.

Monaco's goalkeeper, Philipp Kohn, was kept busy as he thwarted another fine effort from Dembele, diving to block his shot from the left.

At the half-hour mark, Vitinha came close with a blistering strike after a clever assist from Lee Kang-In off a set piece, though his shot narrowly missed the target.

Monaco grew into the game towards the end of the first half. Maghnes Akliouche posed PSG's first real threat, unleashing a powerful shot from outside the box.

However, Gianluigi Donnarumma, making his return from injury, produced a stunning save to deny Akliouche's superb effort, before denying Takumi Minamino.

As the first half drew to a close, PSG mounted one final attempt with Lee Kang-In having two shots in quick succession. The first was tipped over by the rising Kohn, keeping the scoreline level at the break.

Monaco had their first real chance in the second half, with Eliesse Ben Seghir unleashing a powerful shot but Donnarumma was perfectly positioned to deny him. The match gained momentum after the first 10 minutes of the second half with PSG continuing to press.

Doue saw his attempt blocked by Kohn, while Monaco's Vanderson also struck the woodwork in a thrilling spell of play.

At the other end, Hakimi had a close-range effort blocked by a defender as PSG began to regain control of the match.

PSG won several corners after the one-hour mark but failed to find the breakthrough. Kohn continued his fine display denying another attempt from Hakimi, this time from a close range.

After Kohn denied Goncalo Ramos, Dembele finally broke the deadlock to give the Parisians their first trophy of the season.