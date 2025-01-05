عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Congratulates King Of Bahrain

Amir Congratulates King Of Bahrain


1/5/2025 2:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to his HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of his country's national team winning the 26th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

MENAFN05012025000063011010ID1109056587


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search