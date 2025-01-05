Human Metapneumovirus: A Known Threat Still Lurking

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) According to Pakistan's National Institute of (NIH), Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) was first reported in 2001, with 21 cases documented at PIMS Islamabad in 2015. This information might evoke a familiar frustration for many: a tendency to acknowledge a threat only after its consequences become evident.



It's reminiscent of officials issuing statements after major incidents, saying,“We had prior knowledge of this,” leaving one to wonder why preventive measures weren't taken earlier.

For over two decades, HMPV seemingly lingered on the periphery of public health discussions, awaiting an outbreak elsewhere to claim a sense of foresight. Unfortunately, this reactive approach underscores a missed opportunity for proactive health planning.

What is HMPV?

Identified in 2001, HMPV belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family and is one of the leading causes of respiratory infections. It poses a higher risk to young children, the elderly over 65, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Its symptoms closely resemble those of COVID-19, including fever, cough, nasal congestion, difficulty breathing, and fatigue. Severe cases can lead to pneumonia and bronchitis.

HMPV is highly contagious, primarily spreading through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also be transmitted through contaminated surfaces or direct contact with infected individuals. Crowded or enclosed spaces heighten the risk of transmission.

Prevention in the Absence of a Cure

Currently, there is no vaccine or specific treatment for HMPV. However, adopting preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk:



Hygiene Practices: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Sanitization: Regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Social Distancing: Avoid close contact with infected individuals.

Mask-Wearing: Use masks in crowded or high-risk areas.

Healthy Diet: Boost immunity with nutrient-rich foods, including vitamins and antioxidants. Avoid Smoking: Smoking weakens the respiratory system, increasing susceptibility to infections.

Staying Safe and Prepared

Proper hydration is essential for overall health and recovery. Drink plenty of water and juices to stay hydrated. For those already battling an infection, ensure adherence to prescribed medications and supplements to prevent HMPV complications.

A simple yet powerful addition to preventive efforts is prayer. Recite this supplication thrice every morning and evening for protection:

Bismillahillazi la yadurru ma'asmihi shai'un fil-ardhi wala fis-sama'i wa huwa as-Sami'ul Alim.

(Translation:“In the name of Allah, with whose name nothing on earth or in the heavens can harm, and He is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.”)

In a world where health threats evolve rapidly, let us embrace both science and spirituality in our efforts to stay safe.