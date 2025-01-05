Gaza Genodice: Death Toll Surges To 45,805 Injured At 109,064

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The casualty figures from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, have surged to 45,805 martyrs, mostly women and children.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that 109,064 people were wounded since the start of the Israeli offensive, while thousands of are trapped under the rubble due to the large-scale devastation and the Israeli imposed restrictions.

Women mourn their relatives who were killed by Israeli bombardment outside the Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

The Israeli occupation forces committed five massacres against families in the Strip, during the latest 24-hour reporting period, which killed 88 Palestinians and injured 208 others, the sources added.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli daily bombardment since October 7, 2023, which led to over 154,000 casualties, along with a mass destruction in various areas across the enclave, thereby aggravating the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.



13 civilians martyred in Israeli occupation airstrikes across Gaza Strip

Health ministry in Gaza says 88 killed in 24 hours by Israeli airstrikes UN Security Council holds session to discuss Israeli attacks on Gaza medical facilities

Read Also