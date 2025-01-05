'Wearied' Almost To Death: U.S. Presidents Have Often Experienced Despair Amid Political Turmoil

George Washington, depicted crossing the Delaware River in 1776 in this painting by Emmanuel Leutze, was victorious not only against the British Army, but also against his despair. (Metropolitan Museum of Art), CC BY

George Washington, depicted crossing the Delaware River in 1776 in this painting by Emmanuel Leutze, was victorious not only against the British Army, but also against his despair. (Metropolitan Museum of Art), CC BY

Author: Ronald W. Pruessen

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The 2024 presidential election loss was bad enough for Democrats in the United States, generating dismay and woeful post-mortems throughout the ranks .

Then came Donald Trump's rapid-fire announcements of nominees for top-level posts in his second administration - some with troubling resumes (Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Dr. Oz ) and others with profiles that align with a scorched-Earth approach to the liberal policies of President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Barack (the Elon Musk-Vivek Ramaswamy twosome, for example ).

Is the death knell tolling for a government role in economic stimulation and regulation, support for women's rights, the advancement of diversity initiatives and multilateral approaches to global challenges?

Possibly, but dismay descending into despair is hardly new in American political life - nor, of course, in the experiences of leaders and citizens of many ideological stripes in many countries. Despair has often been a stage in a process that moves from grief and anger to searching introspection and renewed determination.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris pointed to this phenomenon in her concession speech:“Sometimes the fight takes a while.”

'The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for.' Harris makes her concession speech outside Howard University on the campus on Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Washington defeats despair

Presidents themselves have been no strangers to despair. Well before his 1789 inauguration, George Washington knew moments of deep pessimism.“I am wearied almost to death with the retrograde motion of things,” he wrote in late 1776 .

When British troops and naval power forced Washington to abandon New York City, the commander of the American forces faced a forbidding array of handicaps : militia fighters who simply departed after their one-year enlistments; a Congress parsimonious with gun powder and even shoes; citizens with ambivalent patriotism (like New Yorkers who traded oaths to King George III for amnesty); backstabbing subordinate officers (Charles Lee 's words to a fellow general:“Entre nous, a certain great man is damnably deficient.”)

'Wearied almost to death.' Once filled with despair, George Washington is now immortalized at Mount Rushmore. (Shutterstock)

Not so deficient in the end. Drawing on what English-American Founding Father Thomas Paine incisively called“a cabinet of fortitude,” Washington stoically and capably struggled to victory in the life-and-death trials of the Revolutionary War. He struggled again through years destabilized by the highly imperfect Articles of Confederation and the ever-present challenges of being the first president under the new constitution.

Periods of of despair - in 1776 and after - lent Washington's talents a measure of humility and dignity sufficient to make him the iconic figure he remains.

Lincoln perseveres against doom

Biographers of Abraham Lincoln, another iconic president, regularly recount the way his melancholic disposition could deepen into despair during the Civil War.

“We are now on the brink of destruction,” he bemoaned in December 1862 .“It appears to me the Almighty is against us, and I can hardly see a ray of hope.”

Then and later, he was indeed surrounded by grievous problems : bloody reverses on the battlefield (the Second Battle of Bull Run , for example, with 13,000 men lost out of a Union force of 70,000); long frustration in his search for stellar generals; continuous tangles with Congress and even within his cabinet.

There were also crushing personal troubles like the death of his 11-year-old son Willie and his wife Mary's subsequent breakdown and prolonged instability. There is no surprise reading words he wrote in early 1864 :“This war is eating my life out. I have a strong impression that I shall not live to see the end.”

'I can hardly see a ray of hope.' Once overwhelmed by doom, Lincoln is now immortalized at the Lincoln Monument in Washington, D.C. (Shutterstock)

Nonetheless, like Washington, Lincoln turned to his own“cabinet of fortitude” and immersed himself in unfamiliar manuals of military strategy. He never tired in the hunt for military commanders, ultimately succeeding in 1864 with Ulysses S. Grant and others.

His determination was evident in advice he sent to Grant:“Hold on with bull-dog grip, and chew and choke, as much as possible .” He mobilized political skills that managed the prima donnas and rivals around him - and won re-election in 1864. And if despair threatened to snuff ideals and vision, they burned brighter in the end: witness the Emancipation Proclamation and complex“malice toward none” plans for recovery from the Civil War's horrors.

Wilson, Hoover, Carter

Times of presidential despair, however, have not always had the consoling resolutions achieved by Washington and Lincoln. Scenarios have varied widely.

The final stretch of Woodrow Wilson's presidency offers an example. In 1919, he suffered a severe stroke that was kept secret from the public, but left him incapacitated until the end of his presidency in 1921. He was despondent over his failure to rally either the U.S. Senate or American citizens voting in the 1920 presidential election to his vision of global peace nurtured by the League of Nations.

'I'm the only person of distinction who's ever had a depression named after him.' President Herbert Hoover poses with his dog in the early 1930s in the midst of the Great Depression that many Americans blamed him for. (AP Photo/Hoover Library)

Herbert Hoover lived for three decades after suffering through the onset of the Great Depression and the landslide loss in his 1932 re-election campaign.

He retained a respectful audience for his conservative critiques of Franklin D. Roosevelt's transformative New Deal - but he was astute enough to recognize that the role of the federal government, as well as American conceptions of self-reliance, might never return to what he viewed as sounder traditions given rising regulation and social safety net concerns.

The late Jimmy Carter remembered his Inauguration Day walk up Pennsylvania Avenue as“one of those few perfect moments in life when everything seems absolutely right” before suffering through a presidency when a lot went wrong.

Among the worst developments were an oil crisis and record-setting inflation at home (18 per cent at one point) and the agonizingly drawn-out captivity of American hostages in Iran after the fall of the Shah , wounds salted by Ronald Reagan's juggernaut 1980 triumph.

Over time, however, Carter had reasons to feel comfort and pride: recognition of 1978's Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel as a milestone in the still deeply troubled search for Middle East peace, for instance, and the increasingly admired achievements of a long post-White House life (including wide-ranging efforts on behalf of human rights and the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002).

'It is difficult for the common good to prevail against the intense concentration of those who have a special interest.' Despite times of despair, Jimmy Carter oversaw a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel in 1979. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Despair turned to fury?

Did Donald Trump experience a moment of despair immediately after the 2020 presidential election? Perhaps.

If his loss generated some measure of depression at that point, however, it quickly descended into a furious thirst for revenge, fuelling the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Congress by his supporters and countless threats, legal manoeuvres and political organizing efforts to avenge himself that have unfolded over the past four years.

For more than two centuries, then, presidential politics and presidential lives have found various pathways through and beyond despair, affecting Americans of all political stripes.

In the current political situation, Democrats have no pre-ordained road map, no“cabinet of fortitude” automatically at hand to enable insight and performance. Washington's and Lincoln's triumphs over despair are possible - but not at all guaranteed.