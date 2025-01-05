Five Family Members Die Of Suffocation In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 5 (IANS) Five members of a family died of suffocation on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Officials said that 5 members of a family including a couple and their 3 children died of suffocation in Pandrathan area of Srinagar district.

“The family originally hailing from Baramulla district were living in a rented accommodation in Pandrathan area. They fell unconscious due to suffocation and were shifted to hospital where doctors said they were dead on arrival.

Chief minister, Omar Abdullah has expressed shock at the tragedy.

Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of five family members in the Pandrathan area of Srinagar city.

In an official handout the Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved relatives praying for strength and patience to help them cope with this irreparable loss.

While praying for the departed souls, the Chief Minister urged people to exercise utmost caution while using heating gadgets during the harsh winter months.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to government-issued advisories on the safe use of heating equipment to prevent such tragic incidents. In extreme winter cold, people sometimes unmindfully use LPG heaters in their rooms.

These gas heaters produce carbon monoxide and in a room completely closed without any fresh air passing through, such appliances prove fatal.

Health department officials regularly issue advisories against the use of gas heaters in closed environment. People are warned of the fatal consequences of using such heating gadgets.

The best heating appliances are those whose emissions are discharged outside the room/space where these are used.

Earlier on Sunday, four occupants of an ill-fated vehicle died when the vehicle went out of the driver's control and dropped into a gorge in Massu Kishtwar.

On Saturday, four army soldiers were killed and one injured when an army vehicle met an accident after the driver lost control on the wheel at Saderkoot Payeen area of Bandipora district.