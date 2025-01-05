Tamil Nadu: BJP Praises CPI-M Leader For Questioning DMK Rule

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader A.N.S. Prasad has commended CPI-M state secretary K. Balakrishnan for "courageously questioning" the DMK and Chief M.K. Stalin.

In a statement on Sunday, Prasad lauded Balakrishnan for boldly asking,“Have you declared an undeclared emergency in Tamil Nadu?"

He alleged that following these remarks, Murasoli, the DMK's party organ, issued veiled threats against Balakrishnan.

Despite this, Balakrishnan continues to speak the truth, setting an example for others, Prasad said.

The BJP spokesperson highlighted that the Tamil Nadu BJP stands with its president, K. Annamalai, in calling for all opposition parties to unite for the welfare of the people and to hold the DMK government accountable.

He noted that although the CPI-M is part of the DMK alliance, its state secretary has shown remarkable courage in questioning the government.

Prasad further alleged that there are attempts to undermine Balakrishnan within his party, which he described as a dangerous political trend.

He criticised the editorial in Murasoli, questioning the continuity of Balakrishnan's leadership, calling it a tarnishing of the DMK alliance and Tamil Nadu's political fabric.

Prasad accused the DMK of suppressing democratic voices under the guise of governance, stating that intimidating coalition leaders is a blatant attack on democracy.

He also questioned the actions of the Tamil Nadu Police, alleging that they have acted beyond their mandate.“Peaceful protests and democratic movements are essential in a democracy,” Prasad said, adding that Annamalai has rightly questioned whether public processions and meetings will no longer be permitted in Tamil Nadu.

Prasad accused Chief Minister Stalin of promoting divisive ideologies, such as racism, separatism, and religious extremism, during a seminar that was meant to discuss the greatness of the Indus Valley and Keeladi civilisations -- key symbols of Tamil pride.

He expressed shock and sadness at what he termed as Stalin's misuse of the platform to glorify the DMK government, which Prasad called "a symbol of corruption".

The BJP leader claimed that since the DMK came to power in 1967, the party has repeatedly manipulated history, taken credit for unearned achievements, and misled students, youth, and society with false narratives.

Prasad urged all opposition parties in Tamil Nadu to unite and expose what he called the“anti-people” misdeeds of the DMK government. He warned that failing to do so would amount to a betrayal of the Tamil people and Tamil Nadu itself.