B2i Digital Named Silver Sponsor and Marketing Partner for Maxim Group's 2025 mining Conference

- David ShapiroNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital, Inc. , a leader in digital marketing for the investment community, has been named a Silver Sponsor and Marketing Partner for Maxim Group's virtual 2025 Mining Conference: "Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals," scheduled for January 16, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.This year's event promises to deliver deeper insights into the evolving global mining and processing industries, particularly in critical minerals and precious metals. The conference will explore topics such as shifting geopolitical demands, advances in processing technologies, and the impact of new government policies on the supply of essential resources.Presented by Maxim Group and hosted on M-Vest, the conference will include live panel discussions and presentations from more than 20 companies across the mining sector. Notable participants include 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM), Canada Nickel Company (TSXV:CNC), and Ur-Energy (URG), among others. Investors will also gain insights from Maxim Group's Senior Research Analyst, Tate Sullivan, who will lead the conversations.As part of this collaboration, B2i Digital will create digital profiles for the presenting companies, highlighting their innovations, market opportunities, and competitive strategies. These profiles will be accessible at before the conference, enabling attendees to learn about participating companies."Maxim's 2025 Mining Conference comes at a pivotal moment for the critical minerals and precious metals sectors," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our digital profiles are designed to give investors actionable insights into the companies shaping this essential industry and to foster meaningful connections during and after the event."The 2025 Mining Conference will also address timely topics such as the inclusion of new materials on critical mineral lists maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Energy. These changes highlight the increasing significance of collaboration between governments and private industry to meet global demand.Attendees can sign up for free membership on Maxim Group's M-Vest platform at to access the live discussions and request 1-on-1 meetings with presenting companies. Log In or Sign Up at this link:Confirmed participating companies as of 1/2/2025 include:5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM)American Resources Corp./ReElement (AREC)Austin Gold Corp (AUST)Caledonia Mining Corp. PLC (CMCL)Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV:CNC)Contango Ore, Inc. (CTGO)Cotec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV:DV)EMX Royalty Corp (EMX)Gold Royalty Corp (GROY)Luca Mining Corp (TSXV:LUCA)The Metals Company (TMC)Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSXV:SUP)NOVONIX Limited (NVX)Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA)Stardust Power Inc. (SDST)Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)Vox Royalty Corp (VOXR)Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN)B2i Digital is not an affiliate of Maxim Group and does not represent Maxim Group. All content on b2idigital was provided by the respective companies or available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About Maxim GroupMaxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan. Maxim was formed in 2002 as a spin-off of the U.S. subsidiary of the global investment firm Investec. The firm provides a comprehensive array of financial services, including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).Investor Contact:Maxim GroupCorporate Headquarters300 Park Ave, 16th FloorNew York, NY 10022800.724.0761...

