Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Solution Market , 38% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Product (Equipment and Services), Type (Fixed and Portable), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., ClimateCare, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ferguson plc, Germguard Technologies M Sdn. Bhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perfect Pollucon Services, Sensirion AG, SGS SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and UL Solutions Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

North America

North America is estimated to contribute

38%. To the growth of the global market.

The Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Solution Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The indoor air quality solutions market in North America is experiencing notable growth due to the increasing number of pollutants and subsequent regulations. The region's early adoption of advanced technologies in indoor air quality services and equipment is a significant market driver. Regulatory bodies like the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) are implementing guidelines to enhance indoor air quality in the US. These regulations will fuel market expansion, ensuring healthier indoor environments for residents and workers.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Equipment 1.2 Services



2.1 Fixed 2.2 Portable



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Indoor air quality is a critical factor influencing the health and well-being of people. To ensure optimal indoor air quality (IAQ), it's essential to regularly test for allergens, radon, CO2 emissions, gases like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from electronic devices. Indoor air quality solutions include air monitor sensors, air purifiers, and humidifiers. The global market for indoor air quality solutions is growing rapidly due to the demand for smart and affordable air monitoring sensors. Vendors are launching innovative and smart indoor air quality solutions, such as Honeywell's new range of air purifiers with UV LED, ionizer, and humidifier functionalities. Climate Care offers indoor air quality systems that eliminate up to 99.3% of contaminants. Indoor pollution sources include asbestos, biological pollutants, air fresheners, formaldehyde/pressed wood products, and CO emissions. To address indoor pollution, establishments should invest in air pollution monitoring kits and equipment that effectively control air pollution levels. Companies like Carrier and TSI offer a range of air quality monitoring equipment and solutions, including air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, ventilators, CO alarms, and UV air purifiers. TSI's precision air quality instruments and air quality monitoring solutions enable real-time air quality measurements. The availability of a wide range of innovative indoor air quality equipment is driving market growth.

Research Analysis

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions refer to technologies and systems designed to improve the air quality within and around buildings. IAQ issues can arise from various pollutant types, including Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), chemical, physical, and biological pollutants. HVAC systems, HEPA filters, UVGI, IAQ management systems, and building automation are essential solutions for mitigating indoor air pollution. LEED and WELL Building Standards promote IAQ as a critical component of sustainable building design. IAQM, air pollution monitoring, and portable indoor monitors help identify pollutant sources and levels. Public-private funding and air quality regulations drive the market for IAQ solutions. Other solutions include air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, ultraviolet (UV) lamps, carbon monoxide alarms, and particulate matter (PM) sensors. Ozone generators, while once popular, have been largely replaced due to health concerns. Regulations and industry best practices continue to evolve, ensuring a dynamic and innovative IAQ solutions market.

Market Overview

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions encompass various technologies and systems designed to maintain and improve the air quality within buildings. These solutions include HVAC systems, HEPA filters, IAQ management systems, building automation, and LEED, WELL Building Standards, and IAQM certification. Air pollution monitoring is crucial, with options ranging from stationary monitors to portable indoor monitors. Pollutants can be chemical, physical, or biological, affecting diverse sectors like government buildings, industrial establishments, private and commercial establishments, and residential buildings. Solutions include air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, ultraviolet (UV) lamps, carbon monoxide alarms, and air quality sensors. Regulations, such as Particulate Matter (PM) standards, guide the implementation of these solutions. Other IAQ solutions include air quality regulations, pollutant type-specific equipment, and services. Industries like oil and gas, coal and mining, chemical, power and energy, general manufacturing, schools and universities, hospitality, retail, office buildings, hotels and restaurants, and long-term care communities all benefit from these IAQ solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Venodr

Landscape

Vendor

Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

