Study detects DNA pollution in Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

(MENAFN) A recent peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of High School Science has revealed that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines contain residual DNA at levels that surpass the safety limits set by regulatory guidelines. The research, conducted by student scientists at the FDA’s White Oak Campus lab in Maryland, found DNA contamination in the vaccines ranging from six to 470 times higher than the 10 nanogram per dose limit recommended by the World Organization.



The study analyzed vaccine samples from BEI Resources, linked to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, using NanoDrop and Qubit methods to measure DNA levels. Researchers detected residual DNA in six vials from two vaccine lots, raising concerns about the potential health risks, though the specific impact of the contamination is currently unknown. Researchers warned that these DNA fragments could integrate into human DNA, potentially causing mutations or even cancer due to the presence of oncogenes.



While the FDA has not yet commented, the study’s findings have drawn significant attention from experts. Kevin McKernan of Medicinal Genomics called the findings a “bombshell,” suggesting that repeated exposure to foreign DNA in vaccines could lead to cancer development over time. Immunologist Nikolai Petrovsky also expressed concern, stating the study warrants urgent attention from regulators.

