(MENAFN) Sevim Dagdelen, a leftist German MP, has urged the German to repair and reactivate the Nord Stream pipelines in response to rising energy prices following Ukraine's decision to stop transiting Russian gas to Europe. Ukraine’s refusal to extend its gas transit contract with Russia, which ends in 2024, has caused natural gas shortages, driving up EU prices to €50 per megawatt hour, the highest since October 2023.



Dagdelen criticized the German government and the EU for allowing the energy crisis to harm European industries, particularly in Germany, where manufacturers like Volkswagen, Bosch, and BASF have had to make layoffs and close plants. Germany's dependence on Russian gas plummeted after it ceased imports from Russia in 2022, but alternative sources have been insufficient.



The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which previously supplied gas from Russia to Germany, were sabotaged in September 2022. Investigations have suggested Ukrainian saboteurs were behind the attack, though some reports implicate U.S. intelligence agencies. Dagdelen, who is a member of the left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, called for the pipelines to be operational again and for the German government to stop supporting Ukraine. She is not the only German politician advocating for Nord Stream’s reopening, with AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla making similar calls.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109062972