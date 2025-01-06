Draftkings Trials New Subscription Service

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Online gambling firm DraftKings (DKNG) is trialing a new subscription service.

The Boston-based company known for offering sports betting says it is exploring a new subscription service called“DraftKings Sportsbook+” that gives paying customers a boost in their betting odds.

DraftKings is offering the first month free, and then the subscription fee kicks in. The subscription service is currently only available in the State of New York, although DraftKings says it plans to expand it to other jurisdictions.

The trial taking part across New York charges $20 U.S. per month for the subscription service.

People who sign-up get up to a 100% profit boost on winning parlays. In sports gambling, parlays involve bets on multiple games.

The maximum bet eligible under the new subscription service is $25 U.S.

Parlays, where people wager on more than one game at a time, are a popular, profitable, and growing area of sports betting.

Enhancing the profits on parlay betting could attract customers to the new subscription service.

In a statement, DraftKings said the subscription service that's being trialed is designed to offer customers an enhanced fan experience.

The gaming industry is likely to be watching developments closely at DraftKings as the company is the first U.S. operator to try a subscription service.

The stock of DraftKings has gained 11% over the last 12 months to currently trade at $37.45 U.S. per share.









