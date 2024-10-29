Two Palestinian organizations confirm Marwan Barghouti suffered brutal assault in "Megiddo" detention center

(MENAFN) Recent reports from two Palestinian organizations have confirmed that Marwan Barghouti, a high-profile prisoner and member of Fatah's Central Committee, suffered a brutal assault in the "Megiddo" detention center. This incident, which took place on September 9, has resulted in significant injuries to Barghouti and several of his fellow inmates.



The Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, along with the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, detailed that the attack inflicted multiple injuries on Barghouti. Following several unsuccessful attempts by his lawyer to visit him, information emerged regarding the severity of the assault. The reports indicated that the beating concentrated on Barghouti’s head, ears, ribs, and limbs, leading to severe health issues, including bleeding from his right ear, a wound on his right arm, and intense pain throughout his body, particularly in his ribs, chest, and back.



Barghouti’s condition deteriorated further as untreated injuries resulted in suppuration and serious ear infections, which the prison authorities reportedly neglected. These organizations stressed that the systematic oppression of prisoners, especially those viewed as leaders in the resistance movement, signifies a deliberate strategy by the occupying forces to jeopardize their lives. It is also noteworthy that Barghouti has faced prior attacks while incarcerated.



In a statement released on Sunday, the Fatah Central Committee claimed that Barghouti is the target of a coordinated attempt on his life, endorsed by the Israeli government. They condemned the attack, characterizing it as part of an extremist agenda aimed at eliminating Barghouti, who is regarded as a key figure of resistance and leadership among Palestinian prisoners.



As this situation continues to develop, the challenges faced by Marwan Barghouti and his fellow detainees underscore critical human rights issues and the treatment of inmates in Israeli prisons. These troubling incidents call for urgent international scrutiny and accountability regarding the treatment of political prisoners and the broader ramifications of systemic violence within the prison system.

