Officials announce Ukrainians abroad targeted in draft notice con

(MENAFN) Ukrainians living in Poland have become of a scam involving fake draft notices, which falsely threaten criminal charges and deportation for non-compliance with conscription demands. The fake letters, purportedly from Polish officials, claim to be organizing the transfer of individuals to a Ukrainian mobilization point for military service, warning of severe consequences, including extradition to Ukraine, for those who refuse to comply.



Poland’s Office for Foreigners issued a statement clarifying that it did not issue the letters, which lack official logos and references. The Ukrainian embassy in Poland also confirmed that no draft notices are being sent to conscripts, reservists, or potential recruits. The identity of the scammers behind the fraudulent documents remains unknown, and it is unclear if an investigation is underway.



Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, Ukraine has been encouraging citizens who left for safety to return, while Poland is home to a large number of Ukrainian refugees, many of whom have joined the Ukrainian Legion to assist in the war effort.

