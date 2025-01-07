Venezuela cuts ties with Paraguay over support for opposition candidate

(MENAFN) Venezuela announced on Monday the severing of relations with Paraguay after Paraguayan President Santiago Pena voiced support for Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.



In response, the Venezuelan ordered the withdrawal of its diplomatic staff from Paraguay. "The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has decided, in full exercise of its sovereignty, to break diplomatic relations with the Republic of Paraguay and proceed with the immediate withdrawal of its accredited diplomatic personnel in that country," stated the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.



Pena’s endorsement came during a phone call in which he recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as the winner of Venezuela’s July 2024 presidential election. The Paraguayan leader also disclosed details of his recent meeting with Venezuelan opposition figures.



"Today I had a conversation with Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the winner of the presidential elections in Venezuela, and with Maria Corina Machado, a prominent leader of the opposition to the Nicolas Maduro regime. During our conversation, we analyzed the situation in Venezuela and agreed on the importance of channeling the democratic process in the country," Pena said.

