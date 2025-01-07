(MENAFN) China's ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, stated that reunification with Taiwan is becoming more achievable than ever, aligning with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent statement that reunification is inevitable. In an article for RIA Novosti, Zhang criticized the United States for interfering in Taiwan’s affairs, reaffirming Beijing's stance that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.



Zhang emphasized that reunification is both an inevitable and historically justified path, and that Taiwan's push for independence is doomed to fail. He expressed confidence in China’s ability to complete its reunification, framing the goal as a critical part of the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation." Since Taiwan’s establishment of self-rule in 1949 after the Chinese Civil War, only a few nations recognize Taiwan's sovereignty, with most adhering to the One-China policy, including Russia.



While the U.S. maintains official recognition of Taiwan as part of China, it also provides military support to the island, which infuriates Beijing. Zhang reiterated China’s preference for peaceful reunification but accused the U.S. of using Taiwan to contain China. He also highlighted Russia’s unwavering support for Beijing’s One-China policy as a testament to their strong strategic partnership.

