EU reviews Elon Musk's planned live stream with German far-right leader

(MENAFN) The European Commission has stated that Elon Musk’s planned live stream with German far-right leader Alice Weidel on his platform X is permissible under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), but it will be scrutinized for potential rule violations.



The live stream, set to take place on Thursday, has sparked debates about possible electoral interference as it precedes Germany's snap scheduled for February 23.



“Nothing in the DSA prohibits such a live stream. However, the platform owner or provider must ensure the platform isn’t misused or unfairly amplifying certain types of content,” European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Monday in Brussels.



Regnier clarified that the event is allowed but emphasized the need for thorough assessment of potential risks tied to the stream, particularly under ongoing regulatory proceedings.



He also pointed out that Musk is free to express his views, noting that the DSA does not censor content. “Musk is allowed to express his personal views and political opinions in the EU, both online and offline,” Regnier said.

MENAFN07012025000045016755ID1109062971