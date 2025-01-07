Musk demands release of British right-wing activist

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has called for the release of Tommy Robinson, a controversial British right-wing activist sentenced to 18 months in prison in October for broadcasting a documentary containing defamatory claims about a Syrian refugee. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was convicted for alleging that a Syrian teenager, who was attacked at a Yorkshire school in 2018, had a history of assaulting female students. Musk expressed support for Robinson, posting "Free Tommy Robinson!" on X (formerly Twitter) and sharing a link to the documentary.



Robinson is known for his outspoken criticism of mass immigration and Islam, and for his involvement in exposing the ‘grooming gangs’ scandal, where Asian men, primarily of Pakistani descent, were convicted of raping and abusing underage white British girls. Musk highlighted severe police misconduct during the scandal, including incidents where authorities failed to act, arresting victims instead of perpetrators.



Musk also condemned former UK Crown Prosecution Service head, Keir Starmer, for his role during the time the gangs were operating, accusing him of being complicit in the abuse. Musk suggested that Starmer should face charges and called for a snap election in the UK, citing dissatisfaction with the current government. He also endorsed Nigel Farage's Reform UK party as a solution to the UK's political issues, after meeting Farage at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

