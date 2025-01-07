Bernie Sanders antagonizes Musk on Indian immigrants

(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders has criticized Elon Musk for supporting the H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialized fields. Sanders argued that the program primarily benefits billionaires, like Musk, by providing cheap foreign labor while displacing well-paying American jobs. He pointed out that major US companies, including Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, hire thousands of foreign workers through the H-1B program while simultaneously laying off American employees.



Musk, a former recipient of the H-1B visa, defended the program, suggesting that it strengthens America by attracting top foreign talent. However, Sanders and other critics contend that the program undermines American workers by replacing them with lower-wage foreign labor. Sanders called for the program’s termination, claiming it allows corporations to exploit cheap labor at the expense of American jobs.



While former President Donald Trump previously criticized the program, he recently reversed his stance and expressed support for it, noting his personal use of H-1B visas. Critics from Trump’s base, including Steve Bannon, have also denounced the program, calling it a scam that exploits foreign workers.

