Over 100 killed as powerful earthquake strikes remote Tibet

(MENAFN) Over 100 individuals have been murdered following a strong earthquake hit a remote area of Tibet on Tuesday morning, with tremors felt through the Himalayas in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan and parts of northern India.



According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 7.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 9:05 a.m. local time and was followed by several aftershocks.



The tectonic movement's released energy shook a nearby Tibetan holy city, shook tourists to a Mount Everest base camp, and overturned homes in isolated Himalayan villages.



Its epicenter was about 50 miles north of the highest mountain in the world, in Tingri County, high on the Tibetan plateau, near the Nepali border.



No less than 106 individuals were murdered and 174 others were wounded in the quake, in line with state outlet China News Service. About 3,000 homes were damaged, it stated.



