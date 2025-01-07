Apple agrees to pay Siri victims USD20 each

(MENAFN) Apple has agreed to a $95 million settlement in a lawsuit claiming that its Siri voice assistant inadvertently recorded users’ private conversations. These recordings, which were reviewed by third-party contractors for quality control, reportedly included sensitive content such as medical information, private conversations, and drug deals. The settlement, filed in a federal court in Oakland, California, would provide up to $20 for each Siri-enabled device, including iPhones and Apple Watches, to eligible US users who owned such devices between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024.



The class-action lawsuit stemmed from a 2019 Guardian report that revealed contractors often overheard confidential and personal information while reviewing Siri recordings. In response, Apple denied wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement. Following the controversy, the company had already made changes to its privacy practices, including halting the Siri grading program and implementing an opt-in feature for users to share their recordings.



The $95 million settlement is relatively small compared to Apple’s large profits, but it underscores growing concerns about tech companies' handling of user data. Similar lawsuits have also been filed against Google and Amazon over similar privacy issues with their voice assistants.

