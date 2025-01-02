Rembrand Announces $23 Million Series A Financing Round Led By Super{Set}, Joining The Trade Desk, Naver Corporation, & Existing Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Funding represents support for the growth of In-Scene and Virtual Product Placement across more content types (including professional CTV content) and more access methods (including SaaS licensing of AI Studio as well as a free open access version that is widely accessible).

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rembrand, the leading innovator in In-Scene Media and Virtual Product Placement technology, today announced it has raised $23 million in Series A financing to expand and the already rapid growth of the company. The round was led by super{set} and included participation from The Trade Desk and Naver D2SF plus existing investors such as BOLD, the corporate venture capital fund of L'Oréal; Greycroft and others.

This funding round marks an unprecedented show of support for Rembrand, securing investment from key players across the advertising ecosystem, including advertisers, platforms, media companies, and talent agencies. The investment further solidifies Rembrand's position as the leading company driving the creation and growth of In-Scene Media and Virtual Product Placement across all video formats, including the rapidly expanding Connected TV (CTV) market.

"We are thrilled to have the backing of such a distinguished group of investors," said Omar Tawakol, Rembrand CEO and co-founder. "This funding will enable us to accelerate our growth, expand our team, and continue to innovate our technology platform to meet the evolving needs of advertisers and content owners across the broader video marketplace."

Rembrand's AI-powered technology seamlessly integrates brands into video content, providing a non-intrusive and engaging advertising experience for viewers. The company's platform offers a range of benefits for advertisers, including increased brand awareness, improved engagement, and access to premium video inventory with longer time-on-screen and additional ways of generating attention using AI tools.

Tom Chavez, Co-Founder and General Partner at super{set} added, "Rembrand is at the forefront of a major shift utilizing AI in advertising, and we are excited to partner with them as they scale their business and transform the way brands connect with consumers."

With the continued growth of CTV and the increasing demand for non-intrusive advertising formats, Rembrand is poised for significant expansion. The company's Series A funding will enable it to capitalize on this market opportunity and solidify its position as the leader in In-Scene Media and Virtual Product Placement.

Rembrand is the leading In-Scene Media and Virtual Product Placement platform, using AI to seamlessly integrate brands into video content. The company's technology provides a non-intrusive and engaging advertising experience for viewers while delivering increased brand awareness and improved engagement for advertisers. Rembrand works with a vast network of global content owners and media companies to deliver unparalleled reach and scale for its brand partners.

