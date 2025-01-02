Videoproc 2024 Year In Review And A Glimpse Into 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The VideoProc Team reflects on a landmark year of innovation and growth in 2024 while setting ambitious goals for 2025. As the flagship product of Digiarty Software, VideoProc Converter AI has continued to lead the way in video, image, and audio processing, embodying the team's dedication to innovation and excellence in AI-driven technology.

VideoProc Converter AI is a leading software solution that combines AI with powerful multimedia enhancement capabilities. Developed by Digiarty Software, a pioneer in digital video and audio converting software, VideoProc Converter AI simplifies complex processing tasks with advanced AI models for enhancement, restoration, and upscaling. The VideoProc Team's innovations are part of Digiarty's broader mission to harness technology to create user-friendly tools for creators, professionals, and enthusiasts worldwide.

A Transformative Year: Highlights of 2024

2024 marked a pivotal year for VideoProc and Digiarty Software, driven by substantial advancements in AI-powered solutions and the introduction of groundbreaking features across multiple updates. These milestones underscore VideoProc's position as a leader in the multimedia processing space.

Major Updates in VideoProc Converter AI:

.Version 6.3 (January 17, 2024): The transition to a 64-bit architecture brought enhanced performance and faster AI processing, leveraging the power of 64-bit operating systems to handle intensive tasks more efficiently.

.Version 7.0 (May 24, 2024): A landmark release introduced four advanced AI models for Super Resolution, two each for video and image enhancement, enabling deblurring, denoising, and superior detail generation. The 'Gen Detail' model delivered unmatched sharpness, while the 'Real Smooth' model excelled in flaw elimination and fidelity enhancement. A new 'Fast Mode' further accelerated video upscaling and processing."

.Version 7.5 (October 18, 2024): The Audio AI module introduced Noise Suppression, an advanced tool for removing background noise from audio or video files, improving the overall audio effect.

.Version 7.9 (December 20, 2024): Closing the year with another milestone, VideoProc introduced an Image AI module featuring two new AI models for image super-resolution. Key functionalities included Face Restoration, addressing facial blur, noise, and blemishes, and Colorizing Monochrome Images , which naturally brought black-and-white photos to life. Enhanced models, such as“Real Smooth v3” and“Gen Detail v3” in Image AI further improved image fidelity and detail generation.

Additional Improvements:

.Enhanced support for Alpha channel transparency in PNG Super Resolution.

.DTS audio track preservation after AI video processing.

.Proxy support for AI model downloads.

.Hardware acceleration indicators and refinements in image upscaling for reduced artifacts.

Digiarty Software Expands Its Horizons:

In 2024, Digiarty Software also launched a new brand, Aiarty, showcasing Aiarty Image Enhancer and Aiarty Image Matting. These products further diversified Digiarty's portfolio, underscoring its commitment to developing specialized AI tools for image enhancement and segmentation.

Additionally, Digiarty introduced VideoProc Editor, a free video editing app designed for iOS and Android. This new app empowers mobile users with intuitive tools for cutting, merging, and applying effects to videos, making professional-grade editing accessible on the go. The launch reflects Digiarty's commitment to extending its expertise to mobile platforms and broadening its user base.

Anticipating 2025: Innovations on the Horizon

Looking ahead to 2025, the VideoProc Team is set to introduce AI features in the macOS edition of VideoProc Converter AI, new video Super Resolution models that promise even greater clarity and detail, alongside more AI-powered audio, image, and video functionalities.

Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software, emphasized the company's forward-thinking approach:“Our journey in 2024 has been extraordinary, but we're just getting started. In 2025, we'll unveil more AI products and features to surprise and delight our users. Stay tuned for innovations that push the boundaries of what's possible.”

As VideoProc continues to evolve, the team remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower users to achieve professional-grade results with ease. The VideoProc Team invites users and partners alike to join them in an exciting year ahead.

About VideoProc

Launched by Digiarty Software in October 2018, VideoProc is a cutting-edge AI-powered multimedia solution specializing in video and image upscaling, enhancement, and restoration. It also offers an extensive range of multimedia processing features, including video conversion, editing, and compression, catering to both professional and everyday users.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the creator of VideoProc, Aiarty, and WinXDVD, is a prominent developer of desktop software in the multimedia industry. Established in 2006, Digiarty has expanded its expertise across diverse areas, including AI-driven video, image, and audio enhancement, digital media conversion, DVD processing, editing, compression, downloading, recording, and iPhone data backup. Known for its customer-focused approach, Digiarty has built a vast global user base and continues to thrive as a leader in the industry. For more information, visit:

