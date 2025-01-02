IIM Raipur Successfully Concludes Yuva Sangam Phase V Program with Assam Delegates

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 31, 2024: Organized by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, the five-day cultural exchange program under Yuva Sangam Phase V in collaboration with the Ministry of Education as part of the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat initiative, concluded successfully with a vibrant valedictory session. Delegates from Assam experienced an unforgettable journey of cultural immersion, learning, and connection with the people and heritage of Chhattisgarh.



The valedictory session, held at the Madai Auditorium of IIM Raipur, was graced by Shri Abhishek Singh, former Lok Sabha member and the youngest MP from Chhattisgarh, as the Chief Guest. In his inspiring address, he encouraged the delegates to embrace experiences that push them beyond their comfort zones, saying, “Whenever life gives you an opportunity to extend yourself beyond your means—intellectually or physically—you must accept it. Such experiences build an amazing confidence in your personality, and that transformation is priceless.” He urged the students to stay curious and open, adding, “Always take time to reflect on your experiences, as those reflections will reveal something new about yourself and help you grow.”



The session featured a cultural presentation by the Assam delegates, offering a glimpse into the state’s vibrant traditions, heritage, and community. The delegates also shared their transformative experiences during the program.



One delegate highlighted, “At our college, we mostly focus on theory. Yuva Sangam taught me how those concepts work in real-world habitats, especially with the wildlife and natural environment. It also gave me the chance to connect with people from diverse districts in Assam and learn about Chhattisgarh’s rich culture and heritage up close.”



Another delegate expressed their newfound appreciation for art history, industrial growth, and the state’s rich archaeological sites. She shared, “Visiting Sirpur and the Bhilai Steel Plant was one of the best experiences of my life. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. As someone from a visual arts background, I never knew Chhattisgarh had such rich archaeological sites. I feel so fortunate to have been part of this journey.”



The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and mementos to the participants by Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director IIM Raipur, Prof. Ashapurna and the Chief Guest, followed by a vote of thanks and group photography.



Over the course of five days, the delegates from Assam explored the multifaceted cultural, historical, and industrial landscape of Chhattisgarh. Their journey included visits to the archaeological treasures of Sirpur, the wildlife sanctuary at Barnawapara, and the Bhilai Steel Plant, Asia’s largest steel industry. They also delved into the state’s cultural vibrancy by experiencing Chhattisgarhi folk music and cuisine. The delegates further explored modern infrastructure in the smart city of Naya Raipur, visited the State Museum, and engaged with local communities in bustling markets like Golbazaar. Their interactive sessions with IIM Raipur students and Shri Champeshwar Bunker Sahkari Samiti, Mandlore provided additional opportunities for meaningful connections and knowledge-sharing, making this journey a holistic and unforgettable experience.





